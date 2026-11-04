Global managers cautious on UK equities as large-cap ETF inflows hit six-year high

Morningstar data

Michael Nelson
clock • 5 min read

Global fund managers have remained cautious about the UK’s diversified opportunity set despite an uplift in passive allocations, with relative valuations compared to other markets not as low as they have been.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Investor sentiment on UK economy slumps in October amid broader decline

Eurozone inflation hits 4% in October as pressure mounts on ECB for further rate hike

Trustpilot