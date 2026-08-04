Investor confidence rises in 'early thumbs-up' for Burnham as PM

Boring Money index

clock • 2 min read

Confidence among investors has risen to its highest level in a year, as they give Andy Burnham’s government a vote of confidence, according to Boring Money’s latest confidence index.

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