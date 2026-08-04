BlackRock to 'modernise' capital markets with tokenised access to European funds

Through JP Morgan’s Kinexys platform

clock • 1 min read

BlackRock is set to provide tokenised access to funds in Europe with on-chain share classes for money market funds for the first time.

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