Saba increases stake in BlackRock Smaller Companies to 14.2%

12.1% discount

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

US activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management has upped its holding in BlackRock Smaller Companies trust (BRSC) from 13% to 14.2%, mostly via financial instruments.

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