AIC signs agency for digital marketing campaign aimed at young investors

Gravity Global

clock • 2 min read

The Association of Investment Companies has appointed marketing agency Gravity Global for a campaign aimed at millennials and Gen Z investors.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

Cash ISA balances surge £38bn ahead of annual allowance cut

Saba rattled as Workspace Group board re-elected in crucial vote

Trustpilot