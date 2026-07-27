Saba lifts stake in Gore Street Energy Storage and SDCL Efficiency Income

Both at wide discounts

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

US activist investor Saba Capital Management has increased its holding in Gore Street Energy Storage fund (GSF) and SDCL Efficiency Income (SEIT) as it continues purchases in alternatives trusts.

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