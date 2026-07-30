BlackRock launches European infrastructure ETF targeting rise in energy consumption

BLDR ticker

clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has launched an ETF giving investors targeted exposure to European companies involved in building, upgrading and modernising the region’s infrastructure.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

Ex-Downing and Franklin Templeton retail sales head Mark Dunn joins structured product specialist

US Fed votes 9-3 against hike in 'sloppy hold'

Trustpilot