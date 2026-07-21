Vanguard cuts fee on $75bn FTSE All-World ETF by a quarter

Follows 80 European fee cuts

clock • 1 min read

Vanguard is set to reduce the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on a popular global equity ETF by more than a quarter.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Robin Amos

View profile
More from Robin Amos

SEGRO board spurns another Prologis offer but 'available' for future bids

MoneySuperMarket launches low-cost investment platform

More on ETFs

European ETF review: Flows head back to US equities while active arena booms
ETFs

European ETF review: Flows head back to US equities while active arena booms

Poised for another record-breaking year

Monika Calay
clock 21 July 2026 • 4 min read
Competition heats up amid 'rapid expansion' of €108bn European active ETF market
ETFs

Competition heats up amid 'rapid expansion' of €108bn European active ETF market

Morningstar trends report

Jack Roach
clock 17 July 2026 • 1 min read
European ETF investment on the rise but national gaps remain
ETFs

European ETF investment on the rise but national gaps remain

Fidelity study

Jack Roach
clock 15 July 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot