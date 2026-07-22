ETF Conference Panel: Selectors on SpaceX IPO impact and 'phenomenal' wall of issuance

Emerging trends impacting the ETF sector

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 9 min read

Investors are changing how they think about index investing after some providers rewrote the rule book for SpaceX’s record IPO, according to the fund selector panel at Investment Week’s ETF Conference, who also shared how their teams are tackling a plethora of launches in the sector.

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