Cash ISA balances surge £38bn ahead of annual allowance cut

Paragon Bank CACI analysis

clock • 1 min read

Balances in adult Cash ISAs rose by £38bn between the end of January and the end of May, ahead of the planned reduction in the tax-free annual allowance.

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