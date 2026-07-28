Havelock London hires Ninety One's Louis Jamieson to bolster analyst team

WS Havelock Global Select fund

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Value investing boutique Havelock London has hired Louis Jamieson as a senior equity analyst from Ninety One.

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