FCA flags weak customer outcome focus in firms' monitoring frameworks

Inconsistent governance and oversight

Sophia Panayi
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has found some firms’ monitoring frameworks were not clearly focused on customer outcomes or the risks of harm, following a review into firms’ outcomes monitoring under Consumer Duty.

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Sophia Panayi
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Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

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