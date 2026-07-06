Söderberg & Partners buys Schroders' Benchmark Capital

Takes AUA to £140bn

Sophia Panayi
clock • 2 min read

Söderberg & Partners will acquire Benchmark Capital, Schroders’ UK integrated financial advice business.

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Sophia Panayi
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Sophia Panayi

Senior reporter at Professional Adviser

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