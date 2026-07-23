Tavistock and Titan settle legal battle

Confidential terms reached

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Tavistock Investments and Titan Wealth Services have agreed to settle legal proceedings that centred on a failed ten-year strategic partnership agreement.

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Jen Frost
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Jen Frost

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Tavistock and Titan settle legal battle
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Confidential terms reached

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