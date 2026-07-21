Takeovers and mergers the biggest reason for 767 AIM de-listings

64% drop of AIM-listed companies

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Takeovers of AIM-listed companies were the biggest single cause of companies de-listing from the market over the last 20 years, according to data from accountancy UHY Hacker Young.

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