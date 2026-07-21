London Stock Exchange to launch 24/5 trading venue

ETPs first asset class from H1 2027

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

The London Stock Exchange has unveiled plans to launch a “near-continuous” trading venue available from Monday to Friday.

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Cristian Angeloni
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