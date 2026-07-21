John Healey named Chancellor of the Exchequer in 'surprise' appointment

Following speculation

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Former defence secretary John Healey has been named Chancellor of the Exchequer in Andy Burnham’s new Labour government.

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Cristian Angeloni
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