BNP Paribas AM CIO David Grybas exits after 21 years

14 years as CIO

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) Australia and New Zealand chief investment officer and head of distribution David Grybas has left the company after 21 years.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

London Stock Exchange to launch 24/5 trading venue

John Healey named Chancellor of the Exchequer in 'surprise' appointment

More on People moves

State Street IM makes trio of appointments in European client team
People moves

State Street IM makes trio of appointments in European client team

'Deep expertise'

Alex Sebastian
clock 21 July 2026 • 1 min read
BNP Paribas AM CIO David Grybas exits after 21 years
People moves

BNP Paribas AM CIO David Grybas exits after 21 years

14 years as CIO

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 July 2026 • 1 min read
Scott Spencer and Guilherme Pampolin depart from Titan Square Mile
People moves

Scott Spencer and Guilherme Pampolin depart from Titan Square Mile

Actively recruiting

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 July 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot