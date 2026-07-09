Wellington Management's Natasha Brook-Walters: Complex markets call for more deliberate investing

Deliberate by design

clock • 3 min read

Despite adverse headlines, risk markets have remained constructive this year, but the rally has become narrower and increasingly dependent on a limited set of market leaders.

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