Managers warn Burnham will be in hock to the bond market

Investment outlook for gilts

clock • 6 min read

Regardless of Andy Burnham’s ideological differences with his predecessor, Keir Starmer, the UK’s next prime minister is likely to face severe fiscal constraints. And these have implications for the gilt market.

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