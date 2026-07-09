Nomura hires fixed income client portfolio manager from Goldman Sachs AM

Richard Hastings

clock • 1 min read

Nomura Asset Management has hired Richard Hastings as client portfolio manager, with responsibility for bonds and fixed income strategies.

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