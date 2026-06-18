BoE in wait-and-see mode on rates with projections 'way below the worst-case scenario'

Reaction to rate decision

clock • 3 min read

Investment strategists have broadly welcomed the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates steady at 3.75% following its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today (18 June).

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