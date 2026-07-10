Baker Steel wins 'surprise' management of Golden Prospect and plans dividend

Change in investment approach

clock • 4 min read

Natural resources specialist fund house Baker Steel has signed a deal to become the investment manager of Golden Prospect Precious Metals (GPM) investment trust and set out plans for it to issue a dividend.

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