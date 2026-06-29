Burnham to stick with fiscal rules as power set to flow out of Whitehall

First speech since PM bid

clock • 2 min read

Andy Burnham has promised further devolution to the UK’s regions in a bid to break Whitehall’s grip on power and improve living standards for all – but insisted he will not “take risks with the public finances”.

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Jack Roach

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