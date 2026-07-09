Tokenisation could unlock £33bn UK GDP boost by 2035

Barclays and PwC report

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The UK could boost its GDP to the value of £33bn by 2035 if it accelerated its adoption of tokenisation but it must act fast, according to Barclays and PwC.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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