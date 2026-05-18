Industry urges FCA and BoE to provide certainty on tokenisation regulation

Tokenisation set to boost efficiency

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Firms have urged the Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England to provide more certainty on infrastructure and regulation as tokenisation expands.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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