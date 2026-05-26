Nine in ten financial firms planning to up AI spending this year

EY financial services CEOs survey

clock • 3 min read

Nine in ten financial services chief executives (88%) are planning to invest more in artificial intelligence this year than in 2025, according to research from EY.

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