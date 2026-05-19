Investment Week unveils shortlists for industry categories at Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2026

Ceremony on 18 June

clock • 3 min read

Investment Week is pleased to unveil the finalists list for the industry categories at the Fund Manager of the Year Awards for groups supporting asset & wealth managers and investors in the UK.

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