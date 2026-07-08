The Big Interview: Aberdeen CIO Peter Branner on performance, industry talent and what AI lacks

'Surprise, clients want performance'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

When Peter Branner, chief investment officer at Aberdeen, joined the company, he was quoted on the importance of “world-class performance”. He has since had three years to deliver it.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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