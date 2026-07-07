Circe Invest's Fiona Frick: Staying invested when the old rules break

Broken assumptions

clock • 4 min read

I have spent three decades allocating capital through bubbles, crises and recoveries. One lesson stands above all others: markets do not reward those who claim to predict the future. They reward those who can adapt when the music changes.

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