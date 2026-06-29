Copia Capital's Peter Wasko: The complicated picture for central banks

Balancing act

clock • 4 min read

The options open to central bankers look very different thanks to the war in Iran. Rate decisions now mean balancing the risk of acting too early against the danger of moving too late.

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