Coinbase to build 'everything exchange' after winning MiFID licence

FCA authorisation

clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has granted Coinbase UK a MiFID licence, allowing the US-based crypto platform to offer users traditional financial instruments alongside digital assets.

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