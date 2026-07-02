SEI to launch two LTAFs in private markets 'expansion'

‘Mansion House ambition’

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

SEI has received regulatory approval to launch two long-term asset funds (LTAFs) to expand its private markets offering.

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Cristian Angeloni
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