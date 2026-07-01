Universal Investment Group appoints head of ETF platform solutions

Joins from Citi

clock • 1 min read

Universal Investment Group (UIG) has hired Gareth Myburgh as head of ETF platform solutions, based in Dublin.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jack Roach

View profile
More from Jack Roach

Burnham fiscal rules pledge welcomed but 'jury is still out' on PM-in-waiting

Burnham to stick with fiscal rules as power set to flow out of Whitehall

Trustpilot