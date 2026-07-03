Hargreaves Lansdown reshuffles leadership team with two C-suite hires

Two Vanguard appointees

clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has appointed Charles Thompson and Michael Finnegan, who both join from Vanguard, as chief technology officer and chief transformation officer, respectively, effective from September.

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