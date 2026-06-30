Summer discounts keep UK shop price inflation steady at 1.2%

BRC Shop Price Monitor

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

UK shop price inflation remained unchanged in June from May at 1.2% year-on-year, as summer discounts helped keep prices stable.

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Cristian Angeloni
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