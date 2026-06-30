JARA board proposes liquidation after sale of US real estate strategy

Wind down complete

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The board of JP Morgan Global Core Real Assets (JARA) has signalled plans for the voluntary liquidation of the company are on the way after the completion of its managed wind-down.

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