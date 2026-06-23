European equities exceed UK stock returns since Brexit vote

IG research

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The FTSE 350 has returned 128% since the Brexit referendum compared to a return of 147% on the STOXX Europe 600.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Investors to gain real-time view of UK bond market

Friday Briefing: I want my World Cup fever to break

Trustpilot