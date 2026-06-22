Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister with new leader in place by September

Gilt yields up

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Yields on long-dated government bonds have climbed as Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation today (22 June).

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