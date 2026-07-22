Lucy Rigby re-appointed as City minister in Burnham government

Replacing Rachel Blake

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Lucy Rigby has been appointed as economic secretary to the Treasury and City minister by Prime Minister Andy Burnham today (22 July).

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Cristian Angeloni
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