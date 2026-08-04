Pacific Asset Management to purchase Asset Value Investors for undisclosed fee

Expected to complete in H2 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Shareholders of Asset Value Investors (AVI) have agreed to the sale of 100% of company’s share capital to Pacific Asset Management for an undisclosed fee.

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