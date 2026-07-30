Bank of England 'presses pause, not stop' as it holds rates at 3.75%

Majority of 6-3

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to hold interest rates at 3.75% for the fifth consecutive time today (30 July).

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