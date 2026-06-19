Janus Henderson take-private deal approved and to complete by 30 June

Bought by Trian and General Catalyst

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Janus Henderson has moved a step closer to being acquired by General Catalyst and Nelson Peltz’s Trian, securing regulatory approval for the takeover.

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