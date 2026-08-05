Saba increases Gore Street Energy Storage stake following backing by RM Funds

RM Funds to vote for discontinuation

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

Saba Capital Management has bought more shares in Gore Street Energy Storage (GSF) following the endorsement of fellow investor RM Funds over its stance on closing the company.

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