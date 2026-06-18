Bank of England holds rates at 3.75% for fourth consecutive time

Energy shock impact still unclear

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to hold interest rates at 3.75% for the fourth successive time today (18 June) amid a mixed economic backdrop.

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