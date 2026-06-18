PGPE plans exit share class for investors trapped by NAV discount

28.4% discount to NAV

clock • 2 min read

The board of Partners Group Private Equity (PGPE) trust has announced plans to introduce a dual share class structure to allow investors to exit the close-ended fund without suffering from its persistent discount to net asset value.

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