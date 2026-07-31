UK special dividends fall 76% in Q2 despite record headline payouts

Headline payouts of £35.3bn

clock • 3 min read

UK special dividends fell 76% year-on-year to £465m in the three months to the end of June, according to Computershare's latest quarterly Dividend Monitor.

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