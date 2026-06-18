UK labour market cools further as BoE expected to hold rates

MPC meeting today (18 June)

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The number of payrolled employees in the UK fell by 138,000 (0.5%) in the year to April 2026 and by 53,000 (0.2%) between March and April 2026, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Savills IM begins leadership transition as CEO steps down to take on advisory role

Friday Briefing: Latest FCA v Woodford is unchartered territory

More on Economics

Warsh's first Fed meeting signals 'new chapter' as hike anticipated this year
Economics

Warsh's first Fed meeting signals 'new chapter' as hike anticipated this year

Fed holds rates

Robin Amos
clock 18 June 2026 • 3 min read
Nine in ten central bank managers expect gold rush to continue
Economics

Nine in ten central bank managers expect gold rush to continue

World Gold Council survey

Alex Sebastian
clock 16 June 2026 • 2 min read
UK economy shrinks 0.1% in April as Iran conflict starts to bite
Economics

UK economy shrinks 0.1% in April as Iran conflict starts to bite

Reeves: Plan 'the right one'

Jack Roach
clock 12 June 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot