Warsh's first Fed meeting signals 'new chapter' as hike anticipated this year

Fed holds rates

clock • 3 min read

Kevin Warsh's first meeting as chair of the Federal Reserve ended with a decision to leave interest rates unchanged but indicated that a hike would be coming this year.

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