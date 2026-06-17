Chances of interest rate hike 'diminished' as UK inflation steady at 2.8%

BoE meeting on Thursday (18 June)

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) remained steady at 2.8% in the 12 months to May 2026, unchanged from the 12 months to April and below market expectations of 3%.

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